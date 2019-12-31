SUNNYSIDE — The city council met in special session Thursday, Dec. 26 to approve a final budget amendment to its 2019 budget.
The need for the amendment was the result of unanticipated transfers and expenditures of city funds, City Manager Martin Casey explained.
Casey said the city had received an $148,800 increase in garbage revenues, that was balanced by a $25,000 increase in expenditures to pay Yakima Waste.
The final budget amendment of the year, allowed for an increase of revenues of $181,301 and an increase of expenditure authority by $125,236, which, according to Casey, increased the end balance by $56,065.
