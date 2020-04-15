SUNNYSIDE — The city council practiced social distancing Monday night as it held its first Zoom meeting via the internet.
All council members, with the exception of Craig Hicks who had an excused absence, reported in by phone, as did City Manager Martin Casey and all departments heads.
Despite a small amount of technical difficulties at the beginning of the scheduled 6:30 p.m. call to order, the use of the Zoom application went well, commented Mayor Francisco Guerrero.
Topping the discussion was a request for a $12,000 for the East Edison Half Street Addendum in order to redesign the sidewalk and travel lane adjacent to Mid Valley Mall.
Following questions and concerns from the council, a motion to approve the request was passed 4-2 with Deputy Mayor Ron Stremler and Councilman Mike Farmer objecting.
“I worry the intersection will be too hard for trucks to [make] at the Yakima Valley Highway and East Edison intersection,” said Stremler, a concern echoed by Farmer.
City manager Casey explained the city has tried to work with the mall property owners to negotiate a right of way (ROW) agreement.
“We propose to move the sidewalks to the south approximately five feet,” he clarified, noting that the change will force the engineers to realign the East Edison Avenue travel lane going east and west.
“There is enough room to fit all this in our current ROW agreement, but it will eliminate the option for large trucks to turn eastbound onto East Edison off Yakima Valley Highway,” Casey expounded.
In answer to Farmer’s concern about truck traffic on East Edison, Casey stressed that a portion of Edison is not a part of the city’s current truck route.
The construction is slated to begin in June, according to the $222,344 Transportation improvement Board grant the city received in November 2019.
The project will also include street improvement, gutters, stormwater management as part of the street safety project.
In other council action, the council unanimously approved a five-year agreement with the Cal Ripken Baseball organization to maintain and improve the ballfields at South Hill Park.
Previously, the agreement was for 10-year period and included various ball field improvement projects, said Public Works Director Shane Fisher.
The new five-year agreement is more manageable, Fisher commended. The organization’s new five-year project plan includes refurbishing the South Hill Park restrooms, installing wash basins/drinking fountains near the fields, in addition to placement of signage and scoreboard over the course of the agreement, he added.
