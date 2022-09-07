GRANDVIEW — The City of Grandview is offering 15 grants of up to $10,000 to qualified Grandview business owners who suffered significant losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These potential businesses must be independently owned and operated with no more than 30 employees and have been in business six months prior to October 2022.
“The pandemic hit everyone hard,” said Gloria Mendoza, Mayor of Grandview. “Whether through lockdown-related closures, lack of adequate staffing, or simply a reduced clientele, local shops and eateries have sustained immeasurable losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Applications are on the City website and are due by October 10, 2022. The grant requirements stipulate that funding can be used to offset any of the following impacts:
- Decreased revenue or gross receipts
- Financial security
- Challenges covering payroll, rent or mortgage, and other operating costs
- Capacity to weather financial hardship
- Increased cost of doing business
- Other circumstances of hardship
Funding stems from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act but will be distributed by the City of Grandview. No repayment will be required, with the intent that the funds will be used to better Grandview’s economy and foster a strong business community. The hope is that Grandview will continue to grow and thrive, establishing the city as an essential hub in the Yakima Valley.
“As our city slogan says, Grandview is on the move…and growing,” Mendoza continued. “Small, local businesses have been vital to our community and economy. These grants will help alleviate some monetary barriers and we will continue seeking ways to help businesses in our city re-establish themselves and flourish.”
To apply for a grant, interested business owners should visit the City’s website to download the grant application and guidelines. Applications are due by October 10, 2022, and should include a description of how the business was affected by the pandemic, as well as future plans to benefit the Grandview community.
