GRANDVIEW — The City of Grandview is offering 15 grants of up to $10,000 to qualified Grandview business owners who suffered significant losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These potential businesses must be independently owned and operated with no more than 30 employees and have been in business six months prior to October 2022.

“The pandemic hit everyone hard,” said Gloria Mendoza, Mayor of Grandview. “Whether through lockdown-related closures, lack of adequate staffing, or simply a reduced clientele, local shops and eateries have sustained immeasurable losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.