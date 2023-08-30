The Sunnyside City Council held their last regular meeting for the month on Monday, August 28. The council oversaw the approval of resolutions regarding the addition of city staff, the purchase of a new fire truck and the Sunnyside revolving loan fund.
The first item approved by the city council was the addition of three staff members for the city of Sunnyside. The council approved the addition of one animal control officer and two full-time janitors for the city.
The Yakima Humane Society had informed the City of Sunnyside that they will no longer be providing their services to municipalities, though they will still be able to provide limited space for animals that are aggressive or sick.
As a way to ensure that the number of strays does not get out of control within Sunnyside, city staff has brought this item to council. As a way to offset the increased budget the city also plans to provide their animal control services to neighboring cities.
Sunnyside Police Chief Rob Layman has been in contact with cites throughout the Lower Valley to discuss their needs regarding animal control.
The City of Grandview has already shown interest in partnering with Sunnyside regarding this issue, they have agreed to let Sunnyside use the old kennel within their city for the housing of animals.
If enough interest is shown by other municipalities regarding animal control and if expenses can be offset the city has shown their interest in hiring additional animal control units for the city.
Currently city staff has asked for a budget amendment of an additional $10,000 which was approved in funding for the officer, this was budgeted in the case that the expenditure of the officer could not be offset by other cities.
Regarding the janitorial staff, the city of Sunnyside had terminated their contract earlier this year with their previous janitorial provider. Due to the previously budgeted amount for the janitorial services the addition of these two positions will not increase the city’s expenses.
During the meeting the Sunnyside Fire Department also saw the approval for the purchase of a new KME Panther fire engine.
Currently the Sunnyside fire department operates with a single engine which was built in 2012 and bought used in 2020. The department also houses a 1998 pumper that has not been in service for a few years due to its failure in passing the necessary test.
The purchase of this new front-line pumper is expected to help in providing services to more congested areas in the city.
The new fire engine is expected to arrive at the Sunnyside fire station early next year in January.
One of the final items approved by the council during their Monday meeting was their Revolving Loan Fund (RLF), the RFL was established using funds from the American Rescue Plan. $250,000 of the funds will be used in creating of a low interest loan program for businesses in Sunnyside.
Businesses established for less than five years will be able to receive a maximum loan of $25,000 with businesses established for longer than 5 years being able to receive a max loan of $50,000.
The council will be overseeing which businesses are approved for the RFL loans.
During the meeting Chief Layman also brought two discussion items to council regarding the creation of a retinal crisis response unit and a regional dispatch center.
These items were brought to council to let them know that they are currently in the pipeline for the future though no action was needed at the time.
The city council holds their meeting twice a month at the Law and Justice building located on Homer Street.
