The city of Sunnyside approved a little more than $34,000 to help pay for the new skate park that was installed at Central Park.
The installation is being funded primarily by Sunnyside Daybreak Rotary who is raising about $400,000 for the entire project.
Since one of their biggest fundraisers, Ale Fest, has not happened for two years, the group was short $40,000 for the park.
Interim City Manager Elizabeth Alba says the builders were very proud of the park and the city had some extra money from savings in other areas that they could use.
Deputy Mayor Dean Broersma said he remembered when skateboarders came to the council in 2013 asking for a place to skate.
“As I watched kids skating on it over the weekend, they were having a blast. I’m 100% in favor of this.”
The funding will get the Rotary to within $5,000 of their final total.
In other council business, they approved a 28-acre parcel on the west end of town near Riverside Ave, Heffron Rd and Crescent Ave to be turned into a 120-lot development.
