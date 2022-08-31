The Sunnyside City Council held a meeting on Monday, August 22 which discussed plans for purchasing the old Tucker Cellars property and the opioids distributors settlement.
The city of Sunnyside is currently in the final steps of purchasing the old Tuckers Cellars property located on Ray Road as a way to provide water to the Sunnyview Park. The purchase of the property would save the city money over building a new well which could cost the city over one million dollars. The city also has plans for the property to be used as a Police substation, and location for a training and residency program for the Fire department.
