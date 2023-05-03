The Cinco de Mayo festivities are making their way to downtown Sunnyside beginning this Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7. The weekend festival is hosted by the City of Sunnyside.
The 35th annual festival will showcase dancing horses, live entertainment, traditional music, and “the most incredible food you’ve ever tasted” according to a press release from the City of Sunnyside. The Cinco de Mayo festival is the largest cultural celebration held in the Yakima Valley.
“We have established a partnership with La Familia to coordinate unique and exciting music and entertainment,” said the release. As part of the weekend, the parade will also return, as will the Charro competition, a car show, and games and rides by Rainier Amusements. There will also be more than 100 vendors lined up downtown in line with previous years.
Festival weekend will open at 3 p.m. when the carnival opens on Friday, May 5 with a Buddy Day where ticket holders can enjoy a day of fun with a friend by presenting one ticket to receive two wristbands. Both people must be present at the ticket box to redeem.
Tickets are $30 each and are available for purchase at Paleteria la Norteña, 120 Rohman St.; City Hall, 818 E. Edison Ave.; and the Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. 1st St.
Saturday morning will open at 8 a.m. with a car show presented by Impalas Car Club. Judging will begin at noon with awards presented at 3 p.m. Those interested in showing their vehicles can register at cometothesun.com.
The Cinco de Mayo parade will begin at noon on Sunday, May 7. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with judging at 11 a.m. Parade categories will include royalty float, organization, commercial, bands & drill team, children ages 0-12, vehicles, and horses. Parade entries can register at cometothesun.com, however anyone registered after April 21 is not eligible for judging. The City of Sunnyside has stated that candy throwing will not be allowed during the parade.
A Charro Competition complete with dancing horses and music will follow right after the parade.
Music will be available all weekend as part of this year’s celebration starting at 3 p.m. Bands participating include Grupo Siglo, Tejano Outlaw, James C/S Y Los Demon Drivers, JLomas, Chicos De La Banda, and Banda La Palmera on Saturday. Sunday’s performances include Los Felinos Salvajes, Universo Musikaliente, Grupo Angel, and Los Cadetes.
As part of this year’s festivities, the City of Sunnyside has announced that Sunnyside Police officers and other agencies will be onsite providing support and security. “Drones will be used to monitor the event to identify any potential threats and respond quickly if needed,” according to the release from the city.
“This festival continues to inspire us to come together as a community and cherish the unique heritage that binds us,” said the release. “Let us continue to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Sunnyside and share the joy it brings to our community.”
