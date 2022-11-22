Winter weather is making its appearance in Sunnyside this week beginning with a weather advisory and lows expected to drop to 27 degrees. The advisory is in effect beginning Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Residents of the Yakima Valley can expect ice accumulations between two and five-hundredths of an inch. Drivers should plan for slippery road conditions that could impact morning or evening commutes.
