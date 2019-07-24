SUNNYSIDE — The City has launched a search to replace one of its key leadership roles.
In carefully parsed language during two city meetings held July 22, the departure of Jamey Ayling, Office of Community Development Planning Supervisor, was never spoken of, but the need to replace him was.
Sunnyside City Manager Martin Casey, discussed the timeline for recruitment of the position, assumed to be Ayling’s, during the Community Development subcommittee meeting, held prior to the regular 6:30 p.m. council meeting.
He noted the position announcement would be opening “very soon” with an anticipated Aug. 12 date for first candidate review.
The review would be followed by a first round of interviews slated for the third week of August, with a second interview session to follow with senior leadership.
The top candidate would then undergo reference checks with an expected September or October hire date.
Mid-way through the subsequent regular council meeting, the council broke for executive session. The stated purpose of the session was “…to consider the minimum price at which real estate will be offered for sale or lease…” Mayor Julia Hart added there may be a personnel matter discussed during the session.
Following their 26-minute executive session, council reassembled and unanimously voted to instruct the city manager to “proceed with the counteroffer.” The context of the counteroffer was not provided.
Following the council meeting, Casey offered the former Community Development and Planning Director’s last day was July 9, 2019.
According to Washington State RCW 42.30.110, Open Public Meeting Law, 2019 changes, which offers guidance on Executive Session matters, “…when a governing body elects to take final action hiring, setting the salary of an individual employee or class of employees, or discharging or disciplining an employee, that action shall be taken in a meeting open to the public.”
