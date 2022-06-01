Sunnyside Parks and Recreation will open the Sunnyside Municipal Pool Saturday, June 11 starting at 11a.m. The pool will be open from through August 13.
Opening day is free thanks to a donation from Sunnyside CDL School. The pool is limited 250 swimmers per session. There will be lawn games and other activities available for those unable to get in due to the limited safety capacity.
Open swim time is weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with an hour break at noon. The pool is also open on the weekends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Registration is open for morning swim lessons, which will run for two-week sessions at a time from June 20 to August 11.
Pool Rentals are also available the community with a max of 150 swimmers.
For more information contact Sunnyside Parks and Recreation at the Sunnyside Community Center.
