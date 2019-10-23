GRANDVIEW — All is well with City of Grandview finances and accountability, once again, according to the Washington State Auditor’s office, at the conclusion of their 2019 audit, which covers fiscal year 2018.
The new Washington State Audit reports for the city were released Sept. 30, 2019, online. The summary of Grandview’s annual financial audit which encompassed Jan. 1, 2018, through Dec. 31, 2018, showed excellence in accounting practices and financial management.
Grandview Treasurer, Matthew Cordray, echoed the auditor’s lack of findings, there were “. . . no concerns on their part. “
This is the fifth consecutive all clear audit for the lower valley community of 11,129.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.