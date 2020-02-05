City receives huge boost for storm water plan

SUNNYSIDE — All that recent rainwater must go somewhere and to handle the water, the city maintains a separate drainage system, which needs regular maintenance.
To care for the storm water, the city public works division receives $50,000 from the State Department of Ecology to maintain its stormwater drain system.
This year, the city will receive a lot more money, City Public Works Supervisor Shane Fisher said.
“We will receive a $95,000 DOE grant to assist with our stormwater division,” Fisher announced.
“We’re not sure why we’re getting nearly double the amount we have traditionally received, but we’ll take it,” he declared.
Fisher said the money will be used to increases the city’s stormwater systems capacity while working to improve water quality.
The city is responsible for any stormwater runoff that flows off city streets, sidewalks or hard surfaces such as melted snow, rainwater or any water runoff.
The excessive water is collected in ditches, culverts, catch basins and storm drains which are all maintained by the city and monitored by the DOE, Fisher stated.
The stormwater program is required to ensure that those areas are kept clean of sand, silt, and from other debris that may plug the system.
“We’re happy to get the extra funds to expand our catch basin systems in the coming year,” he added.
