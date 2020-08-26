SUNNYSIDE — Ongoing frugality is the word from the city hall as planning for the unpredictable 2021 budget year began Saturday, Aug. 22.
“We should be able to present a balanced budget for 2021, if we make no major changes in current or future operations,” City Financial Director Elizabeth Alba told the council during its annual budget retreat held at the two-hour Zoom meeting.
“In 2020, we have maintained a conservative budget and I encourage us to continue to do so,” Alba reported.
But future revenue forecasts are hazy, noted City Manager Martin Casey, urging the council to move ahead cautiously.
“Municipal Research and Service Center (MRSC) and state forecasts are changing daily. MRSC reports some revenues will be weaker however, our state’s overall fiscal position is fairly stable,” Casey reported. “But expect the projections to keep evolving as we prepare to submit the preliminary 2021 budget at the end of October.”
While retail sales, property and utility taxes - the big three sources of city general fund revenue - have seen major dips, Casey has also seen a trend in more online purchases during June and July, causing an increase in destination sales taxes coming to the city treasury. The city saw a 40% increase in online sales tax revenues during the pandemic.
“However, we have seen state-wide drops in the lodging tax, gas tax, and building permit fees,” the senior administrator said.
However, there are some bright spots in the local economic scene, Councilman Dean Broersma acknowledged.
“But because we live in an agricultural area, we have an advantage over other communities,” Broersma predicted.
“We do have people who sell agricultural equipment and those sales will be helpful in bringing in revenues,” he predicted.
“I might tend to be a little more optimistic, but I agree we have to move cautiously, hoping for the best,” Broersma concluded.
Also commenting on bright spots in the coming budget year is the recent sales tax increase passage to fund the city’s Transportation Benefit District, noted Councilor Jim Restucci. “Transportation dollars are going to get very scarce in the face of COVID-19, and any funds that we can put aside and guarantee for secondary and tertiary roads with be a tremendous benefit,” he proclaimed.
As Casey outlined the ambiguous COVID-19 financial situation he said, “All we can expect for sure is more revenue adjustments.”
