City workers greet community members

The Sunnyside City Council hosted their Meet and Greet on April 21 at the Sunnyside Community Center with attendance from council members, the police and fire department, community members, and general city workers.
Food was also provided to those who arrived.
The meet and greet took place in order to have community members come before those who work for the city and have them answer their questions and concerns.
City Manager Elizabeth Alba encourages those who have important matters within the community to come to the next forum. “I’d like to invite people to come and talk to city staff and tell us their issues.”
The following community forum is planned to be at the Community Center from noon to 1 p.m. on May 17.
