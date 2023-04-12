The Sunnyside High school Alumni fund received a donation from members of the class of 1953, the class donated $687.89.
A similar donation was sent several years ago to the Alumni Scholarship Fund by the Class of 1952 when they determined that there were not enough surviving members of the class to continue holding their reunions.
The class of 1953 decided that their seventieth reunion would be their last.
“It is a great pleasure the remaining members of the Class of 1953 present you with this check, $687.89 to go towards the “Scholarship Fund” at graduation. After 70 years we are able to give a helping hand to those that need it,” signed Laura Harrel Cooper, Shirley McDonnel Martin along with others in the class of 1953 in a note written to the alumni fund.
The Class of 1953 was the transitional class moving from the previous building which is now the district office to the current location for the high school.
The Alumni Fund during their current “Endowment Drive” have challenged every Class from Sunnyside High School to a $10,000 Class Drive to the Endowment Fund that will provide Scholarships to graduates each year into perpetuity. The Classes of 1967 and 1972 have met the Challenge so far.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
