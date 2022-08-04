The Sunnyside High School Class of 2000 will be holding their 22nd class reunion on Saturday, August 13.
The reunion will take place at Varietal Beer Company on East Edison Avenue from 3 to 9 p.m. with a cover charge of $10 that will be used to pay for food and music.
