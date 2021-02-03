“It just feels good to be back,” Sunnyside High School seniors Karicia Villafan and Daniela Bautista stated in harmony after they made their debut on campus, along with about 200 Class of 2021 students on Monday, Feb. 1.
“It feels like my senior year was robbed from me but now, that I have this, it brings me a little more hope,”Villafan stated.
“It was awesome. We’ve missed them so much because it’s been so quiet here. We haven’t had the hum of kids learning and just being here with us. It was like the first day of school all over again,” SHS Principal Ryan Maxwell expressed outside the school’s entrance as he acknowledged students after their first day back.
High school administration presented a plan that met health and safety requirements that would be of benefit to senior students, as they worried about their mental health and sought to show their support for them. They were able to put a plan together, received district approval and brought students back to school.
“This is about as much as the high school can do at this time or until they are able to move into a hybrid learning model like in the elementary and middle schools,” Sunnyside School District Superintendent Kevin McKay said.
He added, “We really can’t do a whole lot more. At least it gives some benefits to our seniors that we know are needed. But we have a whole lot of kids that need support as well. And we’re hopeful that the Yakima Health District is going to come out with new guidance soon.”
Following their first day, seniors remained hopeful that these are just the first steps in the continued advancement of getting more of their classmates on campus and realize there’s a long way to go but it’s a positive step in the right direction.
