SUNNYSIDE — A public forum to discuss drinking water safety will be presented on Saturday, Oct. 26, 3-5 p.m. at the United Methodist Church Gym, 905 E. Edison Ave.
Sponsored by the Friends of Toppenish Creek, Latino Community Fund and Community Association for Restoration of Environment, topics covered include the 2015 ligation on public water testing and clean drinking water program.
