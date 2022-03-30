Clean-up underway at Nutrien Ag Solutions

US Ecology, a hazardous waste treatment and disposal company, is heading up the clean-up at the Nutrien Ag Solutions site.
A storage building at the fertilizer facility was destroyed by fire Feb. 28.
Sunnyside Fire Department has determined the cause of the fire as unintentional according to Chief Ken Anderson. “I’m anticipating discussions with their insurance adjuster so we can determine accurate loss data,” said Anderson.
“Nutrien Ag Solutions has been working closely with third party remediation experts and the Washington Dept of Ecology as it manages cleanup of the Sunnyside site. The impacted dry fertilizer shed and the liquid fertilizer load-out area were newly constructed in the last three years,” Leigh Picchetti, communications director at Nutrien Ag Solutions, said in a statement.
Right now there is no estimate length of time when the clean-up will be completed, according to Picchetti.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.