GRANGER — Reports of a possible cockfighting operation at 1261 Beam Road, Granger has led to the arrest of Eleuterio Prieto Jr., 37, by Yakima County Sheriff Deputies at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Prieto made his preliminary court appearance in Judge Richard H. Bartheld’s courtroom in Yakima County Superior Court on charges of animal fighting Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Yakima County Sheriffs were alerted to the possible animal fighting operation by a Yakima County Code Enforcement Officer who discovered what she thought was large cockfighting ring inside a large makeshift tarped structure.
Prieto initially denied any knowledge of the ring. Following a search of property materials used in animal fighting, including caged roosters, ledgers and betting charts were found in the ring and in the red and white trailer where Prieto was residing for the last three days, according to the court documents.
Prieto’s comments upon being arrested was that “if he had known [the deputies] were coming he “would have stashed it way better,” according to Yakima Sheriff Deputy C. Johnson’s narrative regarding the investigation.
He is currently in Yakima County Jail in Yakima on a $10,000 bond.
