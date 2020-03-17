TOPPENISH — College campuses around the state are moving to distance learning through April 27 due to the coronavirus.
Heritage University announced Monday, March 16, it would begin distance learning at its Font Road campus and at its branch campus in Pasco when classes resume on following spring break on Monday, March 23.
Yakima Valley College also moved to online instruction and to restrict on-campus activity, transitioning courses and exams to an online format and offering reduced services Monday, March 16.
“Next week we have three days of final exams before students go on spring break,” college President Linda Kaminski announced Friday, but added most final exams will be available online.
Some courses, such as nursing, may require hands-on exams that can only be administered in person and those exams will be offered on-campus.
University President Andrew Sund urged students to contact their instructors to communicate how to continue studies online. All events normally scheduled on the Fort Road campus were cancelled or postpones through April 30.
