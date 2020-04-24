YAKIMA COUNTY — Two Toppenish women were hospitalized after a vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign at Exit 50 on Interstate 82.
According to the Washington State Patrol, Johnny E. Frankenfield, 74, of Sarasota, Fla. has charges pending for suspected alcohol use while driving.
Frankenfield was headed eastbound on I-82 at Exit 50 to State Route 22, one mile north of Toppenish when he failed to yield at a stop sign, striking a 2007 Toyota Yaris.
Driver Alicia F. Gutierrez, 51, and passenger Celia M. Franco, 49, both of Toppenish were traveling westbound on State Route 22 approaching I-82 when they were struck.
Law enforcement officials reported Gutierrez and Franco were transported to Astria Toppenish Hospital after sustaining injuries due to the collision.
Frankenfield was not injured in the crash.
