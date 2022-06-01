Comments raise concerns, support over superintendent choice

More than 70 community members attend the Sunnyside School Board meeting, May 26.
The board started off the meeting with recognition of students achieving honors in their groups. Among the groups were FFA, FBLA, FCCLA, DECA and Science Fair award winners. The SHS golf team was also recognized for going to the state competition.
The board also honored the 22 retirees from Sunnyside School District.
After all the presentations and a brief recess the board meeting continued with only 30 attendees.
Nine people chose to make public comment at the meeting. Two of which joined in though the Zoom call.
Bengie Aguilar (on Zoom), Sandra Lesati, Chelsea Dimas and Oscar Sanchez spoke about the board choosing Ryan Maxwell as the new superintendent.
Their questions directed to the board consisted of why was the decision made to choose Maxwell over other qualified candidates, and why the board “ignored the community” about wanting a superintendent with Latino representation. They were also concerned with the language barrier for the new superintendent.
Gregory Stroh, Elda Cuevas and Teri Alarez-Ziegler spoke in support of the new superintendent.
They spoke to the board and audience about that the best person for the superintendent job should chosen and it doesn’t matter color or race they are.
Virginia Frausto (on Zoom) and Jim Stevens spoke on mental health and safety concerns with in the schools.
After the public comments the board announced the Resignation of Ray Castro-Escobar to the audience.
The board also announced that the negotiations with their attorney were complete for the Superintendent contact with Maxwell. Linda Roberts motioned to approve the contact and Jilliann Patterson seconded the motion. It was an unanimous approval from the current four board directors.
The next regular meeting for Sunnyside School Board meeting will be June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.