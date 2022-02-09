YAKIMA — Commissioner Ron Anderson has announced that he will not run for re-election for Yakima County Commissioner in the upcoming election and will be retiring at the end of the year. “I have truly enjoyed serving you, the citizens of Yakima County, and will continue to do so in other capacities beyond retirement. Thank you for the opportunity,” said Commissioner Anderson.
