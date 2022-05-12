YAKIMA — Commissioner of Public Lands, Hilary Franz, along with community partners, will kick off Wildfire Ready Neighbors in Yakima today, Thursday, May 12.
The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Property of Wildfire Ready Neighborhood Captains Bob and Sherry Rheaume, 190 Quail Run Drive.
Wildfire Ready Neighbors, now in its second year, is a collaborative effort between the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, regional fire districts, community partners, and local wildfire experts, to better prepare those most at wildfire risk.
The effort connects forest health and wildfire experts with residents so that they can take proactive action this spring to help protect their homes and surrounding property from wildfires.
Commissioner Franz will share how Wildfire Ready Neighbors helps build community resilience and share tips on how residents can sign up to get a free action plan.
