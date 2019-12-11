YAKIMA — The overbooked meeting calendar belonging to Yakima County Commissioner Mike Leita will be meeting-less, and unencumbered after 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2019. Following 15 years of progressive and industrious service to the taxpayers of Yakima County, Leita has just a few types of plans he and his wife, are going to make: “. .. memory making” with family, and travel, specifically to Italy his home country is topping the list.
The balance of his retirement plans are unknown to Leita, outside of rest and recharging.
Leita is satisfied with his work legacy which includes conversion of unused county jail pods and adjacent 10-acre campus to a homeless care campus, the passage of county homelessness and mental health charters; of key decisions on water with the creation of the Yakima County Water Resource System, updated 2020 and 2040 Master Facilities plans and east-west corridor projects and plans.
“I enjoyed the challenge of this commission thing,” said Leita. “My wife said she saw a pattern in me and she describes it best, ‘You find a challenge, then solve the problem and then it’s on to the next challenge’ – and I think I’m there,” Leita noted.
Yakima grocery owner Vicki Baker was announced on Friday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m., to replace Leita as District 1 commissioner.
“The selection process was a long, intensive, thoughtful one,” said Leita in an interview just prior to Baker’s announcement. “Commissioners Anderson and Childress have been getting to know the candidates and the chosen candidate (Baker) I have no doubt, will do well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.