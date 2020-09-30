YAKIMA — Sunnyside City Councilman Jim Restucci announced Monday night, Sept. 28, he wants to be considered as a Yakima County Commissioner candidate to fill vacant seat created by the death of Norm Childress.
Restucci hopes to be one of three candidates to be selected by the Yakima County Republican Central Committee, which will forward those names to the County Commissioners Ron Anderson and Vicki Baker.
“I’ve contacted the party chair,” he said, noting his interest in becoming a candidate for the appointment to fill the vacancy.
Restucci who sought the seat in 2018, serves on the State Transportation Commission, Yakima Valley Conference of Government executive committee.
If selected as a candidate, the longtime city councilman and former mayor will be one of nine other candidates which includes two lower valley city mayors.
Candidates for the third commissioner district appointment, which serves the lower valley, are Mayor Gloria Mendoza of Grandview, Mayor Jose Trevino of Granger.
Also seeking the seat are LaDon Linde of Sunnyside, Tom Dittmar, Ben Garcia, Dennis Kelly, Bryan Eglet, Autumn Torres and Matt Bower.
A vote by the 93 certified county Republicans Precinct Committee Officers will be held Wednesday, Oct. 14 at the Yakima SunDome at 6 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
Deadline for declaration of candidacy is Oct. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.