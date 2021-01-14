YAKIMA – In response to Governor Jay Inslee’s “Healthy Washington – Roadmap to Recovery,” the Yakima Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) issued a new proclamation and stated their opposition to use local resources to enforce any aspect of the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order which went into effect on Monday, January 11.
“Gov. Inslee has abused his emergency powers to circumvent the checks and balances provided by the voice of the people through our duly elected representatives.
“We find Governor Inslee’s actions to be grossly unjust and indefensible in nature as to the crisis in hearts and homes that he has created which far exceeds the negative impact of COVID-19. Through his lone actions, he has destroyed both lives and livelihoods. He has destroyed hope,” the BOCC media release read.
Commissioner LaDon Linde reaffirmed the Board’s COVID-19 prevention protocols and their commitment to focus on educating citizens as the first and primary option for preventing community transmission.
The Proclamation encourages county residents to continue following health and safety practices for keeping them and their loved ones safe, he said.
“On the other hand, though, we’ve had people that have been affected by the consequences of the Governor’s actions and his mandates. Not just strictly the COVID virus itself,” Linde expressed.
Those impacts are also economic, as well as other health problems attributed by the delay of cancer, cardiac, and diabetes treatments due to virus fears he added.
Commissioners recognize how the state’s COVID management and enforcement policies have adversely hurt residents, and with the adopted Proclamation are now calling for immediate action.
The declaration will ask Gov. Inslee, state regulatory agency directors, and state agents charged with workplace compliance enforcement within Yakima County to immediately cease issuance of fines and licensure sanctions.
“We care about all the people in the county and there needs a balanced approach in fighting the disease,” according to Linde.
“We care about those people who have health concerns that need protection. We also care about people who feel isolated and alone,” the recently appointed commissioner acknowledged.
“We’re concerned about those people that have lost their jobs. We’re concerned about those people that have lost their businesses and or they’re struggling to hang on right now. We can’t just look at COVID with blinders on and think that’s the only thing we can concern ourselves with.”
The Board seeks to amend statutory language for the purposes of requiring legislative approval for any state of emergency lasting longer than 14 days and promptly nullifies the Stay Home, Stay Healthy and Healthy Washington –Roadmap to Recovery orders.
Healthy Washington consists of two phases with the state categorized into eight regions.
Every region will start in Phase 1, and re-openings will happen by region rather than county.
Yakima County is assigned to the South Central Region with Kittitas, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla and Columbia counties.
Regions do not have to apply to move forward to the next phase. The state Department of Health (DOH) will promote regions based on whether they hit four key metrics. The DOH will examine data every Friday to determine if each region can move forward on the following Monday.
“We further state our active pursuit of legal challenges to this flawed regionalized plan and are proactively working with counties across the state to pool resources to that end,” the media release indicated.
“Gov. Inslee, who proclaims to be a champion for diversity, has banished the greatest voice of diversity we have, our own voices.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.