SUNNYSIDE — Community activism is being led by young and impassioned people seeking positive change by voicing their strategic and unified message in creating awareness about systemic racism, social injustice, and police reform, which continues to be peacefully demonstrated in rallies throughout the lower valley.
“All lives can’t matter until black lives matter,” Josie Estudillo, march organizer declared after working most of the night preparing signs with her fiancé Julian Rubina for last Saturday’s black lives matter protest.
The former class of 2017 Grizzly graduate and mother to four-year-old Daniella believes parents should be teaching their children about racism at home. The 21-year-old, who is Caucasian explained how being adopted by a Mexican family caused her to confront issues of skin color at an impressionable age.
The young mother acknowledged she now encounters similar social inequalities about her daughter, who is part Mexican and has darker toned skin than her, which generates discriminatory conversations and insensitive remarks when they’re out in public.
“If you don’t talk about it, how are kids going to know that it’s even an issue. How is my daughter to know what’s happening if she isn’t aware,” Estudillo conveyed.
A group of about 10 determined supporters gathered on the traffic signal island at Yakima Valley Highway and Lincoln Avenue a few minutes prior to 11 a.m. where Sunnyside Police Commander Scott Bailey met up with them.
“We’re here to help you exercise your First Amendment rights. Everybody has the right to speak and the space to assemble, peacefully,” Bailey said.
Following the onsite briefing with the Commander, the group began chanting, ”Your fight is my fight and your pain is our pain.” 25-five-year-old Esmeralda Fernandez of Sunnyside was displaying the black lives matter sign facing Yakima Valley Highway when a Ford pickup pulled up to the signal with her cousin Mimi Carrasco, who was in the passenger seat, displayed her support of the movement with a raised arm and clenched fist.
“My cousin said, ‘I should have told her about the protest, and she would have come to take part,’” Fernandez proudly explained.
Shortly after 11:30 a.m. the group of about 30 demonstrators wearing protective face coverings embarked upon their westward march with signs in hand on the pathway, which runs parallel to the highway.
“I was happy to see like all the different age groups represented there,” Estudillo declared while reiterating the group’s unified purpose in coming together as one.
Estudillo said her mother drove by with Daniella, who was able to see mom marching with the group around lunchtime. Afterwards, Estudillo’s daughter told her, “ ‘Mommy, I saw you’ and I’m like oh, did you? ‘Yeah, you were holding up a sign that I can’t read.’”
