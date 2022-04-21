Community Center to reopen May 2

The City of Sunnyside Parks and Recreation is announced, April 19, that the Sunnyside Community Center will reopen May 2.
The center at South Hill Park, 1521 South First St., has been closed to the public since March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
During its closure, the space was rented out to the Yakima Health District, UW Labs, and Columbia Safety LLC to provide COVID-19 Testing to the community for free.
The COVID-19 testing site will cease operations Thursday, April 21 at 3 p.m.
The week of April 25 the Community Center will be closed to clean the facility and train reception staff.
The center will at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 2, and the Parks and Rec department will be providing free drop-in activities throughout the re-opening week, starting at 3 p.m. each day.
The Parks and Rec department plans to host a scavenger hunt in South Hill Park May 2. Tuesday, May 3, “Coffee & Conversation” is planned with the Parks and Recreation office staff.
“Taste of Soccer” activities are planned for Wednesday and Thursday, May 4 and 5. An artistic activity, “Parking lot Picasso”, is set for Friday, May 6.
All activities are open to community members ages 5 and older, parent supervision is required for children ages 5 to 12 years old.
Sunnyside Parks and Recreation office is available at 509-837-8660 for questions regarding the re-opening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.