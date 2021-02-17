Community growth is the vision for a new housing development bringing affordable housing to local families. Moon Construction owner Jorge Herrera and realtor Kristine Connolly with Schneider Realty Group have teamed up to produce custom new construction homes in Sunnyside.
“We are planning for multiple phases with the first phase having a total of 10 lots available for purchase,” Connolly stated. The aim is to create a nice little community for a family to settle into and for that family to be completely happy with the home they purchase, Connolly further explained.
The Columbia Heights development is located between the 500 and 800 block of Columbia Ave. Herrera purchased the land last year with the intention of creating a development that has a large scenic view of the Yakima Valley. He has been a custom builder for over 12 years building homes in Sunnyside, Zillah, Mabton, and Wenatchee.
Each home will have a custom design with an elevated view of the valley and will include custom floor design, custom finishing, and choice of quality materials.
“All of these of things will be included in the budget for the project. We are providing quality at an affordable rate. Each lot will be sold with the starting price of $360,000” Connolly said.
Every home in Phase 1 will have a minimum of three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Phases 2 and 3 will have the possibility of larger lots and larger homes to be built. With the city controlling the rollout of each phase and when they can be started, Connolly believes that the development will be completed in two years.
“The two-year projected completion date will allow potential buyers to plan for the future if they believe they can’t purchase a home currently.”
Connolly and Herrera believe in giving the buyer the best possible experience. “We will be bringing in inspectors, lenders, and the builder to educate people about the process and answer any questions they may have. We have bilingual professionals available. We want everyone to feel comfortable and feel welcome to participate,” Connolly explained. Virtual question and answer sessions will also be available in English and Spanish for those who may have more inquiries.
A ribbon cutting and open house event is scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 27. COVID restrictions will be observed with the event also billed as an outside event.
“We will have a raffle every 15 minutes and the first 100 people that arrive will receive a gift bag. We will also be showing the first completed home in groups of five people, including the agent, at a time,” Connolly indicated. “Our focus is to empower people to realize they can do things that they believe they possibly can’t do. We are excited to invite the community to this great event!”
All showings are by appointment only with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) provided and Yakima Health District safety restrictions observed.
Kristine Connolly can be reached by phone 509-440-0090 or email kristineconnolly@asyouwishhouses.com to schedule an appointment for a showing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.