Community forum discusses mental health of students

Assistant Superintendent Heidi Hellner-Gomez led the community forum held by the Sunnyside School District on Dec. 1.

The Sunnyside School District held their community forum on Thursday, Dec. 1. The forum discussed mental health and talked about the resource the school district has to help support their students.

The Sunnyside school district works alongside Project AWARE to determine what is needed to be done by the school district to better help their students.

