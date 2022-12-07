Community forum discusses mental health of students

The Sunnyside School District held their community forum on Thursday, Dec. 1. The forum discussed mental health and talked about the resource the school district has to help support their students.
The Sunnyside school district works alongside Project AWARE to determine what is needed to be done by the school district to better help their students.
The goals of Project AWARE are to increases awareness of mental health issues among youth through delivery of school-based services and supports, train school personnel and other adults who interact with school-aged youth and to connect school-aged youth who may have behavioral health issues and families to needed services.
Project Aware held a site visit in May where they interviewed 70 individuals. The themes of these discussions were the worsening of mental health, awareness of services, awareness of process and training and information.
Through these interviews the school district has come to understand that mental health services need to be integrated into schools in order to best help students.
With the schools having their own social workers and counselors that are able to discuss mental health with students it made it more accessible.
From 2018 to 2021 the Sunnyside school district saw an increase in students feeling that they were anxious, nervous on edge with more student also having more suicidal feelings according to the healthy youth survey.
In 2018 the percentage of students who have attempted suicide for the Sunnyside school district was 18 percent of eighth graders, 17 percent of tenth graders and 22 percent of twelfth graders the percentage of attempts went up for eighth graders to 21 percent with a dip being seen for tenth and twelfth graders to 13 percent and 14 percent respectively.
Within the Sunnyside school district each school has a minimum of two counselors with the high school having six not including the counselors the schools also have an embedded mental health specialist with secondary schools having a substance uses disorder specialist.
In the high school level students, teachers, admin or family members can refer students to counselors, before students talk to a counselor, they are given an assessment and have a discussion with a social worker to ensure that they are talking to someone who can best support them.
The Sunnyside School District is open to hearing all comments in how they can continue improving their mental health services.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
