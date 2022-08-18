Community members of all ages are invited to an ice cream social and meet and greet at select branches of the Yakima Valley Libraries.
Attendees will have the chance to meet with the Library District’s new executive director, Candelaria Mendoza, who began her new role in July.
She brings over 15 years of experience, including eight years at the Mid-Columbia Libraries where she led and supported several areas including branch management, community engagement, strategic planning, and capital projects.
Mendoza served as Digital Inclusion Administrator for the City of San Antonio, Texas prior to being appointed as YVL executive director.
Everyone is invited to attend the ice cream socials from 4 to 6 p.m. at the community libraries on Tuesday, August 23 in Buena, 801 Buena Rd.; Wednesday, August 24 in Sunnyside, 621 Grant Rd.; and Friday, August 26 in West Valley, 223 S. 72nd Ave.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
