SUNNYSIDE — Sitting among the brightly decorated tables with flowers and other spring delights were 15 unwitting recipients of the Spirit of Sunnyside Awards this past Saturday.
The person who seemed most surprised by the attention given her when named the Educator of the Year was “Miss Mary” Schlenker, director of United Methodist Preschool.
“I thought I was here for someone else!” she exclaimed in shock as she rose from her seat among the masses.
When Schlenker first arrived in Sunnyside, she worked in medical records at Sunnyside Community Hospital.
She took on the added responsibility of working at the daycare there, while finishing an early education degree.
It wasn’t long before she delved into her current position at the United Methodist Church, where Schlenker has taught children for three decades.
“I’m speechless!” she exclaimed on stage, eliciting the laughter of those who know her as a loquacious individual with seemingly boundless energy.
“The community made the preschool what it is,” Schlenker stated before the individual whom she thought she was supporting, Audrina Campos, was named Youth of the Year.
The youngster is known for her love of pageants, but she was recognized for her willingness to support the community.
“She’s always willing to step in and help,” Mayor Julia Hart said, reading from the nomination form.
“I’m actually shocked,” Campos said, after receiving her award.
There were several other deserving award winners named before teacher and her former student.
Ray Castro-Escobar was named Volunteer of the Year due to his willingness to “… put other people’s needs before his own.”
He volunteers with outreach programs of Together Church, food banks, parks and recreation programs, and chaperoning for the schools.
“He participates in awareness advocacy for domestic abuse victims,” Hart said, noting he raised more than $900 earlier in the day via Lower Valley Crisis and Support Services’ annual “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event.
Castro-Escobar had a simple message after expressing his gratitude, “We need to give back to our community as much as we can.”
The Agricultural Person of the Year has only served as the high school’s ag teacher a couple of years, but is making an impact already, Hart said.
That person, Jared Ziegler, was quick to recite the FFA creed, stating the words hold true as a reminder “… of the values instilled in agriculture and our community.”
Varietal Beer Co. was named Business of the Year, and the award was accepted by one of its partners, Chad Roberts.
The company could have been located elsewhere, but the partners believed in establishing a presence in Sunnyside.
Between the building itself, the landscaping and events, Hart said, “They set the example for our business storefronts.”
Roberts said it is the city and Port of Sunnyside, as well as “… the outpouring of support from the community” that should be attributed for the business’ success.
“It’s a welcoming and powerful place to be,” he said.
The Public Employee of the Month is Janeth Rangel, who serves as the city’s Public Works administrative assistant and deputy city clerk.
“Janeth consistently finds ways to help her coworkers, no matter how big her workload is,” Hart read from the nomination.
In addition to working full-time, Rangel is a full-time student, Hart noted.
Rangel, modestly, shared her gratitude for the recognition, stating she was honored.
Cynthia Guajardo, the Business Person of the Year, was unable to attend.
The local Walmart manager was recognized for supporting community events sponsored by the Sunnyside Police Department, providing financial support, as well as volunteers.
The store, because of Guajardo, also is a generous supporter of Cinco de Mayo.
The Beautification Award winner was Llanes Boutique, which is located in the 400 block of South Sixth Street.
Hart said the owners transformed what was formerly Audel’s Fashion and Music, and have “added a little sparkle to our town.”
Recognized for their heroism were Sunnyside Police officers Melissa Rivas-Heeren and Nathan Porter, as well as Sgt. Oliver Hernandez.
Rivas-Heeren and Porter have been recognized by other organizations for saving a woman who was shot last July.
Rivas-Heeren is also known for “going above and beyond” the call of duty via her outreach and willingness to help others, serving as a role model.
Porter and Hernandez saved four people in a house fire on June 27, 2018, Hart said
“We all love working here,” Hernandez said after the trio was presented its awards.
The Sunnyside native and Marine veteran has been on the police force many years.
He said, “Sunnyside is a great place.”
Accepting the Legacy Award on behalf of his parents, Frank and Charlot, was Tim Beard.
The Beard family is known throughout the rodeo circles and region for its rodeo stock.
The success of the business dates back to when Frank and Charlot met and married. He worked for her parents, the Van Belles.
The pair had “four studs and a filly — Casey, Tim, Kelly, Pat and Shannon,” Hart said.
Tim Beard said the Beard Rodeo Company was founded after the family experienced a few hardships.
“The community took care of us before dad became a successful stock contractor,” he noted.
Tina Peabody was recognized for her work for the local Special Olympics as the Non-profit of the Year.
She has been coaching the athletes involved in the program 28 years, supporting the children, young adults and families involved throughout the nearly three decades.
For Peabody, it is about living in accordance with Mahatma Gandhi’s motto, “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”
“Sunnyside has always been amazing,” she said, noting the community has supported the Special Olympics in many ways, making what she does easier.
The Healthcare Person of the Year was Debra Roe-Johnson of Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care.
With 40 years in nursing, she started working for the hospice in 1990 and she was named clinical director in 2005.
It was noted that Roe-Johnson works 60-hour weeks on a frequent basis and makes herself available in her free time to various volunteer efforts.
“Emotionally, we anticipate the birth of a baby as a joyous event, but how we leave this world is important,” Roe-Johnson said, after receiving her award.
It is her mission to help loved ones, while providing patients dignity and support, she said.
