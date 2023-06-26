YAKIMA — The Yakima Health District (YHD) is continuing to work in partnership with the Washington State Department of Ecology and the Yakima Regional Clean Air Authority to address a subsurface landfill fire at DTG Recycle, 41 Rocky Top Rd.
Community meeting for residents living near DTG Landfill set for June 29
