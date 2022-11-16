Community prepares for weekend holiday events

As the cold weather starts to set in and the holidays inch themselves closer, residents of the Lower Yakima Valley will begin to see holiday events popping up nearby.
Over the months of November and December many holiday events from holiday market to parades will be taking place.
Here is a glimpse of the event coming up in this holiday season.
Saturday, Nov. 19
• The Sunnyside High School will be hosting their Turkey Trot with registration starting at 8:30 a.m. at the high school’s green house. Those signing up for the 5k will have a chance to win a Thanksgiving Turkey.
• The Grandview High School’s TSA and Skills USA groups will be hosting their second annual holiday bazaar. The bazaar will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Grandview High School commons with admission free to all.
• Bickleton will be hosting their Holiday Bazaar at the Bickleton School old gym. The bazaar will begin at 9 a.m. and will run through 3 p.m.
• Sunnyside Eagles in Sunnyside will be hosting their Thanksgiving fundraiser from 12 to 3 p.m. Funds raised through this event will go towards providing families with Thanksgiving dinners.
• The Sunnyside Community Center will be holding their Turkey-Friendly Feast from 12 to 5 p.m. The meals will cost just $1.00. Those wishing to take orders to-go are asked to call ahead.
Sunday, Nov. 20
• The Granger Lions Club will be hosting Turkey Bingo from 3 to 6 p.m. Jackpots for Bingo winners will be hams and turkeys. The Granger Lions Club is located on East A Street.
Monday, Nov. 21
• Second Harvest will be hosting a Turkey Drive to distribute their mobile holiday meal boxes from 9 to 11 a.m. The turkey drive will take place at the Sunny View Park located on the Yakima Valley Highway between Sunnyside and Grandview.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
• Sunnyside High School will be holding their Fall Music Concert featuring the Mariachi, Marching Band, Wind Ensemble, Band as well as the concert and chamber orchestras. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sunnyside High School auditorium.
Friday, Dec. 2
• Sunnyside will be host to the ninth annual Sunnyside Kids Lighted Christmas Parade. The parade will start at 5 p.m. on Sixth Street and Edison Ave.
• The City of Sunnyside will be seeing the return of the Festival of Trees which will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Sunnyside Community Center. Cost for the event will be $25 per individual and $40 per couple.
Saturday, Dec. 3
• St. Joseph's Women’s Guild will be hosting their Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Joseph Parish located on Sixth Street.
• The Sunnyside Downtown Christmas Market begins at 1 p.m. on East Edison Avenue before the annual Lighted Parade.
• Complete Wellness will be presenting the Jingle Bell Run which will start at 6:25 p.m. just before the parade. Runners will meet at Complete Wellness, 1503 East Edison Avenue.
• The Sunnyside Lighted Farm Implement Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will go through downtown Sunnyside.
Saturday, Dec. 10
• AB Photography, Popping Designs, and A Castro Escobar Project are host to a Christmas Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sunnyside Community Center. Along with vendors, the market will also be hosting a toy drive where new toys, books or gift card can be donated to benefit the Sunnyside School District Migrant Program.
Saturday, Dec. 17
• Sunnyside Eagles will be hosting a Jingle and Mingle event from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Sunnyside Eagles on South Hill Road with a special appearance from the Grinch.
