Community prepares for weekend holiday events

Parade lights up the night

Lighted vehicles made their way down Edison Avenue during Sunnyside’s 33rd Annual Lighted Farm Implement Parade as hundreds of community members and visitors cheered them on Saturday night, Dec. 4, 2021.

 Andrew Hamil

As the cold weather starts to set in and the holidays inch themselves closer, residents of the Lower Yakima Valley will begin to see holiday events popping up nearby.

Over the months of November and December many holiday events from holiday market to parades will be taking place.

Kennia Perez

