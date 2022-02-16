Sunnyside community members were able to speak about the new superintendent search with the consultants during a forum Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Bill Jordan led the English speaking forum while Sergio Hernandez ran the Spanish meeting. Both consultants are from Northwest Leadership Associates (NLA).
Sunnyside School Board President Sandra Linde introduced Jordan to the more than 20 community members in attendance at the English meeting.
Four basic questions were discussed in both the English and Spanish meetings.
The first question was “What is going well in the Sunnyside School District?”
Comments focused on teachers being a good fit for the students. “I’m grateful for innovative teachers,” parent Brittney Weaver said.
The follow up question was “What are the challenges?”
Majority of the responses focused on diversity and equity. Caty Badilla of Nuestra Casa spoke up about being fair and impartial. “The superintendent cannot be shy about having those conversations,” she said.
Also mentioned was that the unification between classified and certified staff needs to improve.
The last two questions were about the professional and personal characteristics the community is looking for in the new superintendent.
It was discussed that the communication between superintendent, school board and the community is vital.
Jordan answered a question about which superintendent applications the school board gets to see, stating, “All applications go to the board. We don’t filter.”
Jordan encouraged the attendees to fill out superintendent community survey online. The survey closed Friday, Feb. 11. At last count there were 209 participants.
Jordan said that there was a good turnout for the community forums. “There was good attendance at both meetings,” he said.
“We learned a lot from these four questions and will summarize for the Board the statements we heard. This will help the Board determine the opportunities and challenges that will be listed on the posting and shared with prospective candidates,” said Hernandez.
“It was good to get feedback from a wide cross-section of our community,” said Linde. “It is important that all voices be heard. We appreciate the input given.”
The NLA will provide community forum and survey reports to Sunnyside School Board at 6:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, Feb. 16.
The Sunnyside School Board work session is in the Denny Blaine Board Room, 810 Custer Ave. This meeting is open to the public.
The position of superintendent will be open for applicants this Friday, Feb. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.