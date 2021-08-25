YAKIMA COUNTY — Yakima County has seen an alarming increase in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths due to COVID-19. From June 1 to August 17 the case rate increased from 120 to 508 per 100,000 the hospitalization rate increased from 2.7 to 7.0 per 100,000, and 23 community members have died due to COVID-19.
This fourth wave of COVID-19 in Yakima County has been the most startling yet, with the increase in activity showing no sign of slowing and the increase being much faster than previous waves. Much of this has to do with the fact that the most dominant strain of COVID-19, Delta, is more than two times as contagious as previous variants.
“If you’ve been waiting to get the vaccine, now is the time to protect yourself through vaccination. This virus, in just four short weeks, has quickly changed the trajectory of our community’s health and safety. Community members must understand that we are not living in the same environment we were on July 1. This new wave of disease is unlike anything we’ve seen up until this point, and short of quick and immediate action, we are poised to see an incredible amount of sickness and preventable death due to COVID-19 and its subsequent impacts on our healthcare system.” said Andre Fresco, Executive Director at the Yakima Health District.
All the healthcare systems in Yakima County, Washington State, and the region have voiced concerns about their capacity to be able to adequately provide care to their patients given the strain they are under. This increase in COVID-19 activity is causing hospitals to lose already limited space for other emergency procedures. Many providers, who have been working through the pandemic over the last 18 months are also reporting that they are burned out and tired.
As of August 19, 2021, Yakima County logged a rate of 622 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000. This is one of the highest rates of new infection across the state of Washington. Counties with the lowest vaccination rates tend to have the highest rate of infection as there are more individuals with which the virus can spread. For context, earlier in the year when restrictions were still in place for businesses, the threshold to reopen was 200 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000. The current rate is more than double and will likely double again in the next few weeks if community members do not take immediate action.
Given previous trends in Yakima County, for every 100 people infected with COVID-19, it is likely that 5 of those individuals may be hospitalized and 1 of those individuals may die due to COVID-19. The other 94 individuals may experience mild to moderate symptoms, but those mild to moderate symptoms may still likely cause them to miss work, school, and other activities. This amount of illness will surely have an impact on the workplace if there are outbreaks, and on the schools if kids need to quarantine at home or their teachers need to isolate.
