Community members still in need of a COVID-19 vaccine are invited to a Community Vaccine Event on Friday, July 30 at the Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Yakima County Health District and Yakima Valley Farmworkers Clinic are coming together to provide Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for anyone age 12 and over.
The event is free to everyone, and no insurance or ID are required.
