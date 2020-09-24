MABTON — 18-year-old Jeannette Aguirre, Mabton, was hospitalized at Astria Sunnyside Hospital and later charged with negligent driving in the second degree following a collision with a Freightliner semi-truck after failing to yield the right of way at approximately 4:22 p.m. on Sept. 22.
Aguirre was southbound on State Route 241 at the stop sign at State Route 22, near Mabton city limits when she failed to yield as Jorge Espino Padron from Surprise, Ariz., 48, was headed eastbound on State Route 22, approaching 241.
Her Ford Focus collided with the semi-truck and was reported by the Washington State Patrol as totaled.
Padron’s Cascadia semi had reportable damage, but he suffered no injuries from the collision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.