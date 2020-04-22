SUNNYSIDE — Comprehensive Healthcare is accepting donations of cloth masks so that they are available to staff as a last resort if Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is unavailable and to give to their clients.
Due to the current shortage of medical-grade PPE, Comprehensive Healthcare may reach a point where their staff will need an alternative option.
Sunnyside Comprehensive Health Director Rick George states the Sunnyside Center need mask donations.
“I have 35 in- and out‑patient staff members and I need about 15 [masks] for them,” George conveys. He adds, “We have 16 clients and about half of them would like some to stay safe.”
The CDC website recommends that cloth masks be worn when people are in public, when social distancing may not be consistent, but they are not a substitute for social distancing or sanitation.
Cloth masks should be washed before worn, laundered after each use, and should not be worn repeatedly without cleaning.
If anyone would like to make cloth mask donations, feel free to contact Comprehensive Health at 509-837-2089.
