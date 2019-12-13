SUNNYSIDE — Work is underway on the phase one of the voter approved $16 million construction of new facilities at the Sunnyside High School, following the letting of bids two weeks ago.
“Concord Construction Company of Wapato offered the low bid, one within our budget,” announced Sunnyside School Superintendent Kevin McKay. We had two bidders including a Kennewick firm.”
The Wapato company submitted a bid of $15,179,000 with a deadline of August 2020 for completion of the proposed two-story classroom, cafeteria and commons building, he explained.
Currently, construction crews have moved into location to begin demolition and site work for the high school’s second two-story building, to be located north of the existing baseball fields and west of the auto shop facility.
“Our first focus is to construct the classrooms, new cafeteria and commons,” McKay commended.
McKay said work will likely start in March on the new fine arts facilities and new athletic rooms adjacent to the girls’ softball complex.
The second story will be devoted to classrooms, including science rooms and a lab.
“The fine arts addition will be devoted to instrumental practice areas located near the existing band and drama rooms near the front entrance of the school,” McKay expounded.
The athletic facilities will be added later as part of phase one,” he said.
The Feb. 2019 voter approved bond covers $16 million of the district’s construction project with the money for phase two to be supplied by state funds which are expected to be released in July 2020. Phase two includes the new football stadium, lighting, and track and field facility.
“It’s an exciting time,” McKay noted. “And great for our community.”
