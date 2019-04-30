SUNNYSIDE — Rep. Congressman Dan Newhouse on Wednesday, April 24, toured Ostrom’s Mushroom Farms 25-acre construction site, led by President and CEO David Knudsen, and learned about the high-tech facilities being currently installed at 1111 Midvale Road.
“It’s exciting! Looks like a very state of the art, efficient operation for producing mushrooms. And, I think that’s just going to be a real plus and big addition to the economy of Central Washington,” Newhouse explained.
Prior to walking the property, Knudsen provided the Congressman with an informative overview about the site and the company’s plans for current operations and expansion.
“The current farm in Olympia grows about 222,000 pounds a week and it’s all hand-picked. This farm when complete, will grow approximately 280,000 pounds a week,” Knudsen revealed while confirming their packing house is expected to be completed in 2020 and employ a local work force of 220.
He also discussed how the three-break farm, which is designed with the harvester or picker in mind, comes from Ireland and the composting piece of the project from Holland. The Dutch are considered industry leaders in mushroom agriculture.
The new complex will be combined with progressive composting techniques and building systems, designed to manufacture a rich material to host the fruit.
Composting soil and a casing layer will be filled upon a net material integrated within a four high growing shelf system at the same time. Within two-weeks, the fused layers will provide a fertile surface where it can be then shocked to fruit.
By managing temperature and CO2 levels, the process ignites the mushrooms to grow in breaks. The industry standard is three breaks. After four, disease pressure is more of a threat that coincides with the nature of the fly cycle. Exhausted composting and weed molds also contribute to production of unhealthy fruit.
Because there is more crop coming and not to damage the surface area, mushrooms are twisted off and the stumps cut. To allow the planting of eight rooms per week and a six-week growing cycle, requires 48 growing rooms to carry out production activities.
“We’re really excited to be here! It’s state of the art technology in the mushroom industry and we’ve got room here to expand into the future, grow the business,” Knudsen expressed. “The community has been very supportive, and we can’t wait to get it up and running.”
He pointed out there’s room on the site to double the 48 number of growing rooms which are being built presently, and to quadruple the size of their advanced composting facilities.
“We hope to be filling our first rooms in August and that would be two rooms per week,” Knudsen acknowledged. “We’ll get people trained and hired to start up and get the system working… and then we’ll work our way up and hope to be fully loaded by the end of the year.”
Ostrom’s, a family owned and operated business since 1928 in Olympia, is a wood tray farm that is six high and was once popular in the 70s for about 10 years. The outdated design created operational issues that resulted in a lesser quality environment.
As the city developed around them, the 91-year-old company was unable to expand and modernize – until the Port of Sunnyside presented a feasible business option about two years ago which would provide the mushroom grower a viable site where they could replace their existing and outdated production with efficient technologies that produce high quality at elevated yields.
“It’s exciting to see the progress of all these properties and the foresight, the future the commissioners had for all these years,” Sunnyside Port District Executive Director Jay Hester affirmed. “I’m glad to be a part of it and this whole growth happening in Sunnyside.”
The region’s agricultural character and economy was a much better fit for the company and would allow them to remain in business Knudsen conveyed. The CEO added that they’re closer to their raw material sources while still in proximity to their primary westside market.
Another major benefit of relocating to Sunnyside was the opportunity to open up new markets while utilizing a capable and skilled farming job force.
Newhouse, a multi-generation hops family farmer in the Lower Yakima Valley, confessed there was a time when he thought about growing mushrooms as a result of Ostrom’s proven success.
He tried to figure out how to use his hops fields in combination with the gourmet fungi but decided the option to grow hops was the right choice.
“I think it really complements the other industries that are here,” Newhouse mused. “People like to eat and like to enjoy a good glass of wine or beer, and mushrooms fit right in.”
