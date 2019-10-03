ZILLAH — The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is releasing the following information regarding the address change of Tobias Jeremiah Ladderout, 40, of Zillah, who is now living in the 800 block of Gilbert Road.
A convicted sex offender, Ladderout is described as an American Indian, with black hair and brown eyes, He was convicted on Nov. 8, 1998 of rape in the third degree.
The YSO releases the address change to the public of a sex offender release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.
Individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Additionally, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.
This individual has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts. He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.