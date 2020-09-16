SUNNYSIDE — Cooler mornings are calling for warm quilts and to help find the perfect coverlet, the annual Project Reach Out Quilt Show and Sale will be Saturday, Sept. 19, from 11-4 p.m. on the Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church playground at 700 N. 16th St.
More than 100 quilts will be on sale for personal use or to give as a gift.
All funds raised will be used to help defray continuing medical costs of Ellie Van Wieringen.
