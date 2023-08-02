Current print subscribers receive full access to our digital e-edition and online content. Enjoying our latest issue is as easy as signing up for a free user account and connecting with your Account Number and Last Name!
The Sunnyside City Council approved two applications that will ensure grant funding for projects that will improve the roads in Sunnyside during their meeting on Monday, July 24.
The funding for these projects is secured through the Washington State Transportation Improvement Board.
The first project that received approval to secure funding was an overlay project. The funding will be used to resurface from First Street to Sixth Street on the Yakima Valley Highway.
An overlay project involves the application of approximately two inches of asphalt to the existing surface of the road to help prolong its life.
The grant application will request $411,660 in funding with Sunnyside expected to pay $168,460.
The council approval was only to secure funding, the project is not expected to begin until 2024.
The second project that the city approved to secure funding for was for improvements on the intersection of South Sixth Street and Lincoln Avenue.
This project is currently estimated to cost $1,284,440 with the total local cost estimated to be 128,444.
This project will improve the light and crosswalk signals and add ramps to the sidewalks.
This project is not expected to start until 2025 with the design expected to be finalized in 2024.
During the Council meeting the council also voted to postpone a vote that would secure funds from the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC) for the Cinco de Mayo celebration for 2024.
This year the city lost around $17,000 during the Cinco de Mayo celebration with the city deciding to waive vendor fees to returning 2022 vendors after the shutdown of that year’s celebration. Around $37,000 in fees were waived.
Council members decided to postpone the vote to secure funds so that they can get a better understanding of the budget that went into the celebration this year.
The city was planning to ask for $30,000 from the LTAC funds.
The Sunnyside City Council will hold their next regular meeting on Monday, August 14. The meetings are held each month on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the Law and Justice Center at 401 Homer Street.
