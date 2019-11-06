SUNNYSIDE — In a regular 6:30 p.m., council meeting held Oct. 28, 2019, with Councilman Jim Restucci absent, attending council and mayor approved a one percent property tax increase in a flurry of business actions.
First responders were introduced: Sunnyside Police Department officers: Josua Rosenow, Garret Stephens and along with Sunnyside Fire Department members: Jordan Kirsch. Damian Ramos and Isidro Diddens-Maldonado.
Mayor Julia Hart read the 2019 Veterans’ Day proclamation, commissioned Andrew Hamil to the Art Commission and reappointed Larry Dolan, Robert Webb and Scott Stiltner to the Municipal Airport Advisory Board.
The first reading of Ordinances #2019-10 2019-11, setting Ad Valorem property tax levying for the upcoming year and a proposed one percent property tax increase, respectively.
According to City Manager Martin Casey, “. . . the increase is estimated to generate about $22,000. Actual revenues may be affected by such factors as any annexations in 2020.”
Ordinance 2019-12 was also read; this is a proposed ordinance for consideration and adoption of solid waste fees increase. Consideration for adoption will be at a future council meeting.
A decision on the proposed 2019-2022 contract for the Association of Fire Fighters Local 3542 was postponed and will be revisited at the Nov. 12 meeting.
The upcoming November council meeting schedule is as follows: Monday, Nov. 4, Tuesday, Nov. 12, and Monday, Nov. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.