SUNNYSIDE — In anticipation of Gov. Jay Inslee’s extension of the Stay Home, Stay Healthy orders, City Council approved city programs and services will be closed until May 30.
The Council made its proclamation at its regular April 27 meeting.
On Friday, May 1, Inslee announced the reopening of businesses and modifying physical distancing measures in a four-phases approach.
Among the city services remaining closed are the Community Center, Senior Citizen Center and all organized group recreation activities.
City Manager Martin Casey said the municipal pool may be opened this summer.
The pool normally opens the last day of school. “We hope decisions are made before the end of May,” Casey told the council.
Other services which are open are listed on the city website http://www.ci.sunnyside.wa.us.
