Sunnyside City Council voted unanimously to extend the COVID-19 emergency declaration at their April 26 regular meeting.
The extension opens up the possibility of receiving funds from state and federal sources as well as keeping procedures in place to manage the current health crisis.
“These actions will help to protect public health, mitigate certain hardships arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, and facilitate the City’s adaptive response to public needs,” explained City Manager Martin Casey.
Council also voted to purchase a Crime Scene Investigation Unit Van from the City of Toppenish. The van would allow for the detectives, that are called out to the scene of a crime, to be able to process evidence more efficiently.
“We do have a crime analyst and our detectives are often called to crime scenes to process evidence. It’s painstaking work and requires the right equipment,” Casey explained to council.
Council voted unanimously to extend the listing agreement with Almon Commercial Real Estate for the Monson property located between Sunnyside and Outlook.
Almon Commercial Real Estate has had the listing with the city since July 2015. The new extension now allows the listing to stay with the brokerage to October 30, 2021.
“I am in favor of extending the contract until October. However, after that we may need to have a conversation about the listing,” expressed Deputy Mayor Dean Broersma.
Council will meet again for their workshop meeting on Monday, May 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.