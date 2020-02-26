SUNNYSIDE — In order to fund its $17 million worth of street improvement projects, the City Council moved ahead to put a Transportation Benefit District Levy on the Aug. 4 Primary Election ballot following action taken during its Monday, Feb. 24 meeting.
The ballot will seek voter approval to increase sales tax by 2/10th of a percent and to use that increase to fund a local match for transportation projects adopted by the council as part of its six-year transportation improvement program. Sunnyside’s total city match is $2.13 million.
Among the much-needed improvements is work on the increasingly busy Midvale Road, explained city manager Martin Casey. He and the city would need $246,000 in match dollars to begin reconstruction of the 16-year-old road, for example:
Casey presented two options to the council Monday, including a voter-approved vehicle license fee increase option and the voter-approved sales and use tax levy.
The council felt that the levy would get the most voter turn-out at the Aug. 4 election, and give the council time to educate the community as to why the increase in sales tax is warranted.
“I think we only have one real way to raise that is to raise the sales tax,” said Councilor John Henry, who made the motion, which was seconded by fellow councilman Dean Broersma who concurred.
Hicks, saying in support of the motion, that choosing the sale tax increase over the license fee increase would most likely create a stronger chance of gaining the voter approval.
The first year would generate more than $400,000 a year versus a voter-approved $35 license fee which might only generate $345,000.
The city needs $290,00 in match money to even begin the work slated for 2020, Casey explained. “We need over the next six years $2,228,000 and the sales tax levy brings us to within $128,000 of that goal,” he commented.
During the past two years, the council has sought ways to — first establish a Transportation Benefit District and two — to seek ways to fund the district’s mandate to improve and maintain city streets, sidewalks and gutters.
With the voter-approved I-976, removing the city- imposed license fees, now in the courts, the council felt asking for a 2/10th of one percent sales tax increase would impact a broader base of consumers rather than hitting only those consumers who owned motor vehicles.
Only Councilman Mike Farmer voted “no” on the levy issue. Councilman Jim Restucci, attending the meeting by telephone, joined the majority in agreeing to give the city manager the authorization to put the matter on the Aug. 4 ballot.
Deadline to be on the ballot is May 8. The council’s first option would have been April 28, but the application to be on the ballot is Friday, Feb. 28.
“By having the issued set in August, we have more time to explain to the community what we are attempting to do, why we are asking for their approval,” added Broersma.
